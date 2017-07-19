Go Ape set to launch first ‘Net Kingdom’ in Black Park

Go Ape is set to launch its first ‘Nets Kingdom’ at Black Park on Friday.

Visitors will be challenged to clamber through a network of tree top bounce nets, giant ball nets, walkways and slides - 30ft up in the forest canopy.

The course links eight treehouses to explore and climbers can test themselves and have a go at scaling a nine metre netted tower.

The finale is provided by two net slides to bring safely back down to earth at the site set in 530 acres of woodland, offering picnics by the lake and Segway rides around the forest.

Tristram and Rebecca Mayhew, founders of Go Ape, said: “We’ve been plotting new ways for people to enjoy the great outdoors and Nets Kingdom is the result.

“Forests provide many of Britain’s best natural playgrounds and by encouraging toddlers, children, teenagers and adults to explore the tree tops this summer we hope they will also discover everything else they can do in a forest – whether it’s watching the wildlife, going for a walk or just unwinding.”

Visit www.goape.co.uk to find out more.