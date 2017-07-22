Showcase held for project to connect communities in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

A new initiative aiming to strengthen ties between Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead was showcased in Slough Town Square on Saturday.

Members of several community groups set up stands in aid of SWAMI17, an initiative driven by the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum, the Slough Faith Partnership and Windsor Humanists.

Groups set up in Slough included Samaritans, male support group Men’s Matters, Slough Homeless Our Concern, Slough Foodbank, women’s group Meet and Mingle and Youth Engagement Slough.

Saturday’s showcase was visited by the Mayor of Slough, Cllr Ishrat Shah (Labour, Farnham).

It was the second of three showcases. The first was held in Peascod Street in Windsor on Saturday, July 8. The third is at Maidenhead Festival in Kidwells Park tomorrow (Sunday).

“The public were very interested, we’ve had a lot of dialogue,” said committee member Paul Samuels who said Saturday had a ‘really good vibe’.

“It’s the very first year of this initiative. We hope it’s going to go on for decades in the future.

“It’s trying to create closer bonds with all the different communities in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.”

SWAMI17 plans on organising a variety of public events in the future including talks by high-profile speakers.

Visit www.swami17.com for details.