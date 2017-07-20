Thu, 20
Three people arrested in connection with Salt Hill Park stabbing

Reporter:

James Hockaday

Three people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Salt Hill Park on Monday, July 10.

A 26-year-old man from Hammersmith in London was arrested for GBH with intent and a 34-year-old woman from Slough was arrested for conspiracy to cause GBH with intent.

Both have been released under investigation

A 25-year-old man from Croydon in London was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and but was released with no further action.

