Slough Youth Parliament presents manifesto to wellbeing board

Mental health, the environment, public transport and safety were among the key points of Slough Youth Parliament’s (SYP) manifesto which was presented at a council meeting on Wednesday.

Speaking to members of the Slough Wellbeing Board, SYP chairman Adam Bholah, 18, and secretary Raakhi Sharma, 16, laid out their priorities for the year.

Affordable transport for youngsters will be one of SYP’s main campaigning topics for 2018.

"We, to be blunt, think it's too expensive," said Mr Bholah.

He and Miss Sharma said cheaper transport would improve social mobility and safety.

"If we have cheaper fares there will be less children walking home,” he added.

"The less we have people walking around the safer young people will feel."

SYP wants to push for First Bus to offer discounts to sixth form students as well as college students.

SBC's interim chief executive Roger Parkin said he and his colleagues have been making progress with the bus company.

SYP wants bus basses in Slough for 11 to 18-year-olds and points out that youngsters are now required to stay in education until they are 18.

Mr Bholah and Miss Sharma also discussed SYP's aim to get Slough schools to adopt a 'curriculum for life' including lessons on finance, sex and relationships, and politics.

This year SYP, which has 36 members, wants to reduce the stigma around mental health issues.

It wants schools and other organisations to provide 'Mental Health First Aid' training, which SYP members have already received.

Slough Wellbeing Board's newly elected chairman Cllr Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) said that although the government aims to introduce mental health first aiders in schools by 2020, there was nothing stopping the council from taking action now.

Promoting the idea of mental health champions in schools, she added: "How can we help? Because they will need some training and nurturing."

The wellbeing board also discussed Slough CCG's operating plan and the Better Care Fund plan for the next two years, an update on changes to the NHS Frimley Health Foundation Trust and an annual report by Healthwatch Slough.

The meeting took place at St Martins Place in Bath Road.