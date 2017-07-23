Senior citizens enjoy 'perfect trip' to Southend-on-Sea

A ‘perfect trip’ was enjoyed by members of the Slough Senior Citizens Group, who visited Southend-on-Sea on Sunday, July 16.

During the day the group of about 40 sat by the beach or went shopping in town.

Group founder Vijaya Gupta says that when they first arrived at 10am it was a ‘huge disappointment’ because the tide was so far out.

Luckily from about 4pm onwards the water arrived in full force, giving members the chance to have a paddle.

“It was a perfect trip,” added Vijaya.

The Slough Senior Citizens Group hosts exercises classes and social activities for the borough’s elderly residents.

It plans on holding one big trip and two or three smaller trips within the Slough area every year.

For more information on the group contact sloughseniors@gmail.com or 01753 537996.