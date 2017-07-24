Children's art group celebrates International Emoji Day

In celebration of International Emoji Day a children's art group got creative at The Curve.

Art Your Heart Out holds arts and crafts sessions for under-fives at The Curve in William Street and Cippenham Library in Elmshott Lane.

At The Curve on Tuesday, a group of nine youngsters aged five and under made a variety of emojis by sticking colourful buttons onto black sheets.

"It was really good. They just loved it, they're very artistic," said session worker Sinead Quinn.

The group is looking for new volunteers to help at its two weekly sessions at The Curve on Tuesdays and at Cippenham Library in Elmshott Lane on Fridays, both of which run from 10am to 11am.

Contact Sinead on quinns99@hotmail.com or 07510377743 or visit Art Your Heart Out on Facebook for details.