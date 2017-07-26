Tan Dhesi sets up Slough office but continues search for home in town

Newly elected MP for Slough Tan Dhesi has set up his constituency office but still continues to live in Gravesend in Kent.

The Labour MP increased his party's majority in Slough by thousands at June 8's snap general election.

The former Gravesham Borough Councillor told the Express he is still living in Gravesend while he looks for a suitable house in Slough.

He has set up his constituency office at 52 Chalvey High Street, the same as Slough's former MP Fiona Mactaggart's old office.

It is operational Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Slough residents who need their MP to take on casework should come to the office or contact tan.dhesi.mp@parliament.uk or 01753 518161.

Alternatively Mr Dhesi can be reached at his Parliamentary office on 02072 191946.

Mr Dhesi says that most weeks he is in Parliament from Monday to Thursday and spends two days in Slough at the end of the week for constituency work and social events.

He added: "I will also be starting regular surgeries in other parts of Slough from September to ensure that those who cannot get to Chalvey can be served by their MP."

In September he plans to hold five surgeries a month in different areas in a similar way to Fiona Mactaggart.

The former MP did not hold surgeries during August.