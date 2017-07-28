Slough Foodbank offers help to families during school holidays

Reassurances have been made by the manager of Slough Foodbank, who is encouraging struggling families to turn to it over the summer holidays.

A study by the Trussell Trust foodbank network, which includes Slough, reveals that nearly half (47 per cent) of children who received support from the network last summer were aged five to 11.

The figures also show that 67,506 three-day emergency food supplies were given to children in July and August 2016 compared to 63,094 in May and June.

Last year Slough gave out three-day food parcels to feed more than 3,000 people.

Slough Foodbank is urging families to seek help if they find themselves struggling this summer.

Manager Sue Sibany-King said: “Lots of people are just getting by day-to-day but find their income simply won’t stretch to meet the extra pressure of missing free school meals or paying for extra childcare during the holidays.

“Help is here in Slough. The foodbank really is run for the community, by the community. It’s all about helping each other and recognising that nobody in Slough should face going hungry.”

The foodbank is also appealing for donations and volunteers.

“An emergency food parcel, cup of tea and a listening ear at the foodbank can have such an impact, so any donations will make a real difference,” added Ms Sibany-King.

The foodbank is in particular need of longlife milk, tinned fruit and tinned dog food.

Those in need of food should talk to staff at their nearest children’s centre, doctor’s surgery or landlord, for a possible referral to Slough Foodbank.

To volunteer email volunteers@slough.foodbank.org.uk