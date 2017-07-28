Fri, 28
20 °C
Sat, 29
20 °C
Sun, 30
18 °C
SECTION INDEX

Slough firefighters called to crash outside their station

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

0

Firefighters in Slough attended a traffic collision just next to their station yesterday.

An ambulance car and another car were involved in the incident at the junction between Tuns Lane and Bath Road, which happened about 2.30am.

Two pumps attended, but both people involved suffered only minor injuries.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved