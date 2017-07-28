Slough firefighters called to crash outside their station

Firefighters in Slough attended a traffic collision just next to their station yesterday.
An ambulance car and another car were involved in the incident at the junction between Tuns Lane and Bath Road, which happened about 2.30am.
Two pumps attended, but both people involved suffered only minor injuries.
