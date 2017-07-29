Banqueting suite unveiled at former Slough Town home

A banqueting suite and function venue at Wexham Park, the former home of Slough Town FC, was officially opened last week.

VIPs at the opening of the Elite Banqueting Suite on Friday, July 21 included MP for Slough Tan Dhesi, the Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham), and members of Slough Borough Council.

The evening, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speeches, dinner and Asian music, was also attended by dignitaries from Chesham Town Council, Luton Borough Council, Milton Keynes Council and the High Commission for Pakistan.