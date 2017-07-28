Slough Borough councillors clash over 'bedroom tax'

Labour and Conservative councillors have clashed over the Government’s controversial policy known as ‘the bedroom tax’.

Under the rules social housing tenants who have unused spare bedrooms have the benefits that cover their rent reduced.

At a full Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting on Tuesday, July 15, the Labour group put forward a motion calling on the Government to repeal the policy.

When introduced in 2012 the Government referred to the policy as ‘the removal of the spare room subsidy’.

It said that not reducing the eligible rent covered by housing benefit for social housing tenants with spare bedrooms would in effect be subsidising them.

Supporters say the legislation frees up housing space but opponents say it is unfair, ineffective and punishes low income families.

At the meeting, Slough’s Conservative group submitted an amendment to Labour’s motion, calling on the council to support the Government policy, also known as the ‘under occupancy charge’.

It also sought to ‘ensure that council tenants are offered suitable downsized properties that are fit for purpose’.

Councillors rejected the Conservative amendment and approved the Labour motion.

After the meeting SBC leader Councillor Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) wrote on his blog: “The bedroom tax is a devastating part of the Government’s housing and welfare policies.

“Policies whose impacts both the national and local Conservative party are blind to.

“The bedroom tax affects 481 households in Slough with the average household being fined over £1,200 a year for the crime of being deemed to have a spare bedroom.”

SBC Conservative Group deputy leader Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton) said: “It’s shocking but not surprising that the council leader doesn’t know the difference between a tax and a benefit.

“So his use of the term ‘bedroom tax’ is wrong and thus makes the motion invalid.”

He said that in 2008, the Labour government introduced similar measures via the Local Housing Allowance but only for private tenants and said the Government’s current legislation has exceptions for carers, disabled people, OAPs and others.

Councillors approved the Labour motion at the meeting, which took place at the Curve in William Street.