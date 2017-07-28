Fears over private health firm dismissed as 'scaremongering'

The head of a nurses’ body has criticised Slough Borough Council’s choice of provider for its school nursing and health visiting services.

The council has announced that Solutions 4 Health will start providing the multi-million pound service in October.

The private health company, which started in Slough, has provided health promotion services on behalf of the council for many years.

But Patricia Marquis, the South-east regional director of the Royal College of Nursing, questioned whether the firm is qualified to deal with their new role.

“I think it’s awful. I’ve been around quite a long time and it’s probably one of the worst situations I’ve come across in terms of a tender of a service,” she told the Express.

She feared not enough people with expertise in safeguarding vulnerable children were involved in the tendering process and said that health visitors and nurses play a vital role in spotting warning signs of child abuse.

But a council spokeswoman strongly defended the choice.

“We held a robust tender process, led by staff experienced in services for families, children and young people, including commissioning experts from the council, officers from public health and the Slough Children’s Services Trust.

“A large amount of consultation was undertaken when creating the specification for the tender, including with current and former users of the services and an experienced health visitor.”

She added: “We are disappointed in the response from the RCN and others, for reacting and scaremongering seemingly without knowledge of Solutions 4 Health or the wealth of experience and knowledge of their staff, managers and senior advisors.”

In a statement, Solutions 4 Health said: “We already have stringent safeguarding processes in place and we are having these independently reviewed to ensure that we have the very best processes and procedures for child protection and safeguarding as part of our new 0-19 children’s service.”