Slough MP calls for action over 'rip-off' energy companies

Tan Dhesi, Slough’s MP, has signed a letter to the Government calling for action following a study which suggests that Slough residents are paying millions of pounds too much for their gas and electricity.

Figures calculated by Octopus Energy suggest that people from Slough are over-paying by £8.4m a year on bills, amounting to £261 per household.

The town ranked 13th out of 632 UK communities included in the study.

The letter was signed by a cross-party group of MPs and recognised that all three of the largest parliamentary parties called for a price cap in their manifestos.

Mr Dhesi says the current government plans would only target a fraction of those on pricey tariffs.

He said: “I think it is outrageous that the ‘Big Six’ energy companies are getting away with ripping off the hard working people of Slough.

“Much more needs to be done to protect those who are struggling to pay their energy bills that are more than they would be in a competitive market.”