Superheroes help raise £3k for Dash Charity

A host of comic book superheroes flocked to the town square on Saturday, July 22, for a family fun day raising money for charity.

The Slough Superhero Bonanza, organised by a team from Muslim Community Events (MCE) saw youngsters having their photos taken with their favourite superheroes.

The day also included a variety of stalls, face-painting, children’s arts and crafts and food stalls.

All of the food, donated by businesses and individuals, was gone by the end of the day.

Despite the rainy weather, fundraisers collected about £3,000 for Slough-based domestic abuse charity The Dash Charity.

Slough borough councillor Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham) helped set up the Slough MCE crew.

She told the Express: “It went really well despite the rain.

“It was just such a good vibe. It was a real family event.

“It’s been wonderful working with the MCE team.”

A team from Slough-based Asian Star Radio were also at the event and live streamed the day.