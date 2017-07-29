Superheroes help raise £3k for Dash Charity

A host of comic book superheroes flocked to the town square on Saturday, July 22, for a family fun day raising money for charity.
The Slough Superhero Bonanza, organised by a team from Muslim Community Events (MCE) saw youngsters having their photos taken with their favourite superheroes.
The day also included a variety of stalls, face-painting, children’s arts and crafts and food stalls.
All of the food, donated by businesses and individuals, was gone by the end of the day.
Despite the rainy weather, fundraisers collected about £3,000 for Slough-based domestic abuse charity The Dash Charity.
Slough borough councillor Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham) helped set up the Slough MCE crew.
She told the Express: “It went really well despite the rain.
“It was just such a good vibe. It was a real family event.
“It’s been wonderful working with the MCE team.”
A team from Slough-based Asian Star Radio were also at the event and live streamed the day.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A tribute to John Spicer, who died in a traffic collision in Winkfield Road on Sunday, has been issued by his family this evening.
One suffered ‘life-threatening’ injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.