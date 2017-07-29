Parks in Slough and Colnbrook keep green flag status

Green Flags are flying once again in Slough’s Herschel and Salt Hill parks and Colnbrook Recreation Ground, which have all scooped the park quality award.

The international Green Flag award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

The award was given to Colnbrook Recreation Ground in Horton Road and Herschel Park in Upton Close for the sixth year running.

Salt Hill Park in Bath Road bagged the prize for the seventh year in a row.

The parks were among 1,797 parks and green spaces in the UK which have received the prestigious title this year.

Salt Hill and Herschel parks are owned by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

Colnbrook Recreation Ground is owned by Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council which is assisted by the Colnbrook Community Partnership in maintaining it.

SBC’s commissioner for environment and leisure Cllr Joginder Bal (Lab, Farnham) said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive Green Flags again this year, and we are particularly proud of Salt Hill Park, which has come a long way in recent years. I encourage people to go out and make the most of these parks and the other wonderful green spaces we have on our doorstep.”

Colnbrook Community Partnership’s Ray Angell said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors.”