Slough man found guilty of posting terrorism related content online

A 21-year-old man from Slough was found guilty of a string of terror offences today (Monday) at the Old Bailey.

After a 15-day trial, Taha Hussain, formerly of Langtree Avenue, Slough, was found guilty of seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications.

Over a period of two years, Hussain became increasingly involved in extremism and shared a range of material online which encouraged acts of terror.

He was arrested in August 2016 following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTP South East).

Police discovered several disturbing photos on his phone, as well as a YouTube channel created by Hussain, where he said that no one should ‘feel sorry’ for the deaths of non-Muslims and the wrong kind of Muslims.

The channel featured videos showing militants firing a range of weapons in battle and containing the black flag associated with Daesh.

Detectives discovered Hussain had sent a number of videos containing extremist propaganda via online messaging apps including Whatsapp.

He was filmed driving outside army barracks following the Islamic State-inspired terrorist attacks in Paris, in November 2015, and Orlando, in June 2016, while listening to jihadi nasheed chants pleading support for Daesh.

Hussain drove past Windsor's Victoria Barracks, home to the Coldstream Guards, after the Paris atrocity.

He is due to be sentenced on September 11 at Kingston Crown Court.

Head of CTP South East Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes said: “Extremist posts like the ones Hussain posted and shared have the power to influence other people and particularly those who may be young and impressionable or vulnerable for a variety of reasons.

"This could lead to those influenced individuals committing acts of terror which clearly has devastating effects on communities, the individual and their family and friends.

“Counter terrorism policing, including officers and staff in the South East will continue to identify those responsible for this kind of online content, gather evidence and bring them before the courts, so that they may face justice.

"We will be relentless in our efforts to keep people safe.

“If you see or hear something that could be terrorist related, act on your instincts and call the police in confidence on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, always dial 999.”

Visit gov.uk/ACT for more information, including how to report extremist online content.