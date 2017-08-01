Council hunts 'phantom tree feller' of Upton Court Park

Park-goers and residents are being urged to keep an eye out for a 'phantom tree feller' who has cut down six large trees in Upton Court Park.

About six months ago, a substantial tree near the rugby club was found chopped up and was assumed to be a one off incident.

But five more trees have been either completely felled or stripped of their branches ready for felling.

Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) cabinet member for leisure and environment, Councillor Joginder Bal (Lab, Farnham), said: "This damage is not from some kids mucking about and nor is it accidental.

"Someone is going out of their way to fell some of the large trees in Upton Court Park.

"These are not broken saplings, it would take a chainsaw to do the immense damage we have seen.

"Last year we planted more than 150 new trees in Slough and we know most residents appreciate and treat with respect our plants, trees, parks and open spaces."

A campaign called Love Slough's Parks is currently being run across the borough to get more people using and appreciating the town's green spaces.

“It is upsetting that, in the midst of a campaign we are running to encourage people to Love Slough’s Parks and all the improvements we have taking place to our parks across the town, someone thinks it is acceptable to do this kind of damage," added Cllr Bal.

“If you are in Upton Court Park or any of our parks and you see someone cutting down the trees, please do not assume it is us, as it isn’t.

“Our trees are precious and the only time we would fell a tree would be if it was dead, diseased or dangerous.

“Don’t approach the person, but please call the police right away and report it. It is a crime and it is not acceptable.”

SBC's park team and tree officer have also found stacks of cut wood in the park, leading them to believe someone may be cutting the trees down to sell the wood.

Residents should call the police on 101, or 999 in case of an emergency, or contact the parks team on 01753 875514.

Visit www.facebook.com/lovesloughparks for details on Love Slough's Parks.