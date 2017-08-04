Slough Town FC goalkeeper making promising recovery after spine injury

Encouraging progress is being made by Slough Town FC goalkeeper Mark Scott, who fractured his spine around the base of his neck during a match in March.

The Rebels posted a picture of Mark at a practice session on Twitter last month, saying: “This was a very welcome sight in the warm-up yesterday – @markjscott19 is catching footballs again!”

Mark is turning up to practice almost every week now, alongside goalkeeping coach Trent Philips and goalkeeper Jack Turner, who was signed in May from Staines Town.

In July the accountant from Camberley had four days of physiotherapy at the Professional Footballers’ Association’s St George’s Park centre and made significant steps in his recovery.

He told the Express: “I’ve got a really good range of movement now which has given me a confidence boost.”

Mark has a body scan lined up for September and hopes to be ready for selection by October depending on the results.

“We’ll have to play it by ear after the scan,” he added.

He continues to receive love and support from family and friends as he recovers.

“Everyone’s always checking up on me and seeing how I am and taking me to appointments.

“Everyone’s been really good, I’ve been really lucky.”

Joint manager Jon Underwood said: “I don’t know an exact date for him being in full training or being in matches.

“It’s got to be when he feels right, we’re not going to push him to be ready.

“The first time he’s got to dive at a player’s feet, which is how he got the injury, I don’t think even he will know how it feels until he does it.

“Hopefully there won't be any problems but obviously he’s got to take it slow.

“He’s done great to get where he is, he’s just got to do things in the right time scale.”