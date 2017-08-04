Salt Hill Park stabbing victim's family pays tribute to 'wonderful young man'

A heartfelt tribute has been given by the family of 24-year-old Ismail Mohammed, who died in hospital on Monday after being stabbed in Salt Hill Park on his birthday.

Between 1am and 2.30am on Monday, July 10, a group of men were sitting on a skate ramp in the park when a separate group of three men approached. Police said an ‘altercation’ took place and two of the men who had been sitting on the skate ramp were stabbed.

Ismail Mohammed, from Slough, sustained life-threatening injuries, was taken to hospital by ambulance and died three weeks later in the early hours of Monday morning.

The other victim, who was also 24, ran across the park and was found by police close to Woodlands Avenue exit. He was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening and released shortly afterwards.

Mr Mohammed’s family issued a statement through Real Milan, the Burnham-based football club he played for.

They said: “Everyone in the Slough community has been shocked and saddened by the untimely death of a wonderful young man whose life was tragically cut short on his 24th birthday.

“Ismail, known by everyone as Izzy, was a handsome, kind, humble young man, armed only with a Hollywood smile. He warmed and touched the lives of everyone who crossed his path.”

The former Westgate School pupil was a talented footballer, having had trials for Watford FC and played semi-professionally for AFC Hayes and Slough Town FC.

He was a member of the Slough Town FC Youth U18s and the Sunday league side Real Milan. In his earlier years he was a much loved player with New Windsor Swallows.

“Success invariably followed Izzy, for every team he played for,” his family added.

“In keeping with the spirit of our beloved son and brother, we urge everyone who loved him to show more love, peace and humility to each other, because that's how Izzy lived and died, and for everyone to please not seek retribution and let the police get on.”

A 34-year-old woman from Slough was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause GBH with intent on July 14. A 26-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent on July 17. Both were released under investigation. A 25-year-old man from London who was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent on July 15 was released with no further action.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw or knows of a yellow Honda Jazz with the registration HN05 JDZ, or a black or dark blue Mercedes c230 with the registration HG53 UCE, or anyone in or close to Salt Hill Park between 1-3am on Monday, July 10.

Call police 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.