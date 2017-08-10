New group for LGBTQ+ teenagers to launch in Slough

10:31AM, Thursday 10 August 2017
Credit: Ludovic Bertron
A new group for LGBTQ+ teenagers will launch in Slough in September.
Spectrum will run for people from 13 to 19-years-old, offering a peer support group and a youth voice group which will focus on campaigning and local events.
Work will feed into the Slough Youth Parliament and prospective members are invited to an away day on August 30.
For details about the event or group contact Carla Conte at carla.conte@slough.gov.uk or on 01753 875510.
