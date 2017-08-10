Council to decide on licence for Grover Superstore in Slough

Councillors are due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the licence of Grover Superstore in Canterbury Avenue, Slough, which has been caught selling illegal tobacco.

Slough Borough Council’s licensing manager has asked for a review due to three incidents between September 2014 and May this year in which Trading Standards officers found illegal tobacco products.

The shop also fell for a police operation in November 2015 in which a 15-year-old boy bought a bottle of Lambrini without being asked for ID.

Sitting at St Martins Place in Bath Road, the council’s licensing sub-committee will decide whether to make changes to the store’s licence, remove its supervisor, suspend the licence or revoke it all together.

The committee, which will meet at 10am, will also decide whether to grant a new premises licence for Smarts Supermarket in Upton Lea Parade.