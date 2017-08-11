Inquest opens into death of Salt Hill Park stabbing victim Ismail Mohammed

An inquest has been opened following the death of a 24-year-old amateur footballer from Slough who was stabbed on his birthday.

Ismail Mohammed, of Weekes Drive, died on Monday, July 31, at Kings College Hospital, in London, following the attack on Monday, July 10, in Salt Hill Park, Slough.

The Berkshire coroner opened and adjourned the case on Tuesday.

According to police, there was an ‘altercation’ between two groups of men near a skate ramp in the park between 1am and 2.30am.

During this, Mr Mohammed, known as Izzy and who played for Burnham-based football team Real Milan, received ‘life-threatening injuries’.

Another 24-year-old man was also stabbed and taken to hospital but later released.

A 34-year-old woman from Slough was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause GBH with intent on July 14. A 26-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent on July 17. Both were released under investigation.

A 25-year-old man from London who was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent on July 15 was released with no further action.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw or knows of a yellow Honda Jazz with the registration HN05 JDZ, or a black or dark blue Mercedes c230 with the registration HG53 UCE, or anyone in or close to Salt Hill Park between 1-3am on Monday, July 10.

Call police 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.