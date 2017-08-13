Upton Road residents complain of anti-social behaviour and parking problems

A disused area frequented by drug addicts and drinkers and over congested parking are some of the concerns fed up Upton Road residents have complained about.

Frianc O’Mara, 72, lives near to the old site of Gurney House Residential Home , which was closed in February 2013 and later demolished to make way for 10 new town houses.

But the site remains unused, attracting drug users and drinkers, putting Mr O’Mara and his wife Susan at unease.

“I’ve seen a drug addict tying a belt round his arm, injecting a needle,” said Mr O’Mara.

Mr and Mrs O’Mara say if something is built on site or if vegetation is cut, it will make it less prone to abuse.

“It’s just been going on so long now, year after year,” said Mrs O’Mara.

“It isn’t just now and then, it’s all the time.”

Slough Borough Council says plans for the site, which it owns, are still going ahead, but that it needs independent land valuations to ensure the best value for money.

Council staff were sent to check for signs of anti-social activity.

Residents in the area have also complained about the lack of an Upton Road resident parking scheme or double yellow lines, which motorists from elsewhere take advantage of.

“We can’t do anything,” said one resident who asked not to be named.

“Nearly everyone else has got permit parking, we’re the last line of defence.”

The 49-year-old said one person parked several vehicles on the street, causing difficulties for residents.

Upton ward Conservative Councillor Rayman Bains has been writing to the council since 2015 on continual delays to a proposed parking scheme in Upton Road.

An SBC spokeswoman apologised for the upset caused, adding: “Since 2015 the policy around new parking restrictions has been changed several times.

“While these policies were being changed, it meant we couldn’t progress with any of the individual road issues like this one and we concentrated solely on road safety issues and accident hot spots.

“Unfortunately in the middle of all this, a large number of staff in the team moved on to other roles, limiting our resources more and affecting continuity.

“We are hoping to consult on a consolidated list of areas all in one go in a couple of months, though this timescale isn’t set in stone.”