Slough council 'making the Trump White House look sane'

The Conservative group deputy leader at Slough Borough Council (SBC) has accused the authority of ‘making the Trump White House look completely sane’.

Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton) was speaking following the resignation of SBC’s head of legal services, Amardip Healy, last month amid accusations of misconduct and discrimination.

An employment tribunal is scheduled for July next year.

Emails seen by the Express show Mrs Healy was first suspended in March and three disciplinary allegations against her were investigated.

The investigation was completed with no evidence of misconduct found.

Prior to her suspension, Mrs Healy had raised a complaint about the lack of investigation by the council into the accusations of a whistle-blower who had contacted her.

Shortly after her suspension, Mrs Healy lodged a grievance against interim chief executive Roger Parkin, interim monitoring officer Linda Walker and interim director of housing, regeneration and resources, Mike England, as a result of alleged behaviour towards her.

Mr Parkin has been interim chief executive since Ruth Bagley left in December last year.

This week the council has posted an advertisement for a new chief executive with a salary ranging from £133,869-£160,645.

Cllr Bains said: “This Labour council is currently making the Trump White House look competently sane.

“When two of the most senior people in the council, in the chief executive and head of legal services, leave under controversial circumstances citing serious allegations of discrimination and wrongdoing, this needs to be investigated immediately and independently.”

Meanwhile, Gurpreet Anand, who previously held the statutory post as SBC’s monitoring officer, also handed in his resignation last month as assistant director of procurement and commercial services.

Cllr Bains added: “If this was a private sector organisation shareholders would quite rightly be demanding answers and looking for accountability.

“Slough residents deserve the same as it’s their money being wasted. If they don’t then Slough residents are quite right to be angry in demanding those answers.”

Of Mrs Healy’s departure, a spokeswoman for SBC said: “We are not prepared to discuss the matter further as matters affecting individual members of staff are confidential.”