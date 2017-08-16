Work begins on second phase to create 120 new homes in Slough

Work has now begun on the second phase of a council initiative to build houses on small sites across the borough.

Last year the council identified 24 small development sites to be used for new council homes, as well as extending existing ones, for people on the housing waiting list.

In total 120 new properties are planned to be built by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR).

In January, work started on four sites in Wexham and now work is beginning on phase two – six sites in Britwell and Northborough.

The sites in phase two include redundant garages and the site of the old The Lynchpin pub, and will deliver 16 new homes, with a mixture of semi-detached houses and wheelchair accessible bungalows.

The sites are at land to the rear of 40 Pemberton Road, land to the rear of 14-26 Gascons Grove, land to the rear of 8 Egerton Road, a redundant parking area in Thirlmere Drive, land to the rear of 35-45 Wordsworth Road and the former The Lynchpin pub site.

Councillor Zaffar Ajaib, cabinet member for urban renewal, said: “These small sites, in addition to the four nearly complete, are the reality of our strategy to utilise small plots of land – garages, derelict properties and infill – to provide desperately needed, quality council homes for people of our town.

“With 120 new properties being built just in these small sites, alongside ones in the SUR’s new developments, we will be offering even more people on our waiting list access to decent quality affordable homes.”