Empoword poetry group celebrates third birthday

A poetry group organised by youth charity Aik Saath celebrated its third birthday on Saturday.

Empoword celebrated with readings and performances by more than a dozen people from age 11 and up.

More than 40 people turned up to the event at the YES Shop in the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre and artist Desree Gumbs-Carty, who recently had a book of her work published, gave a special performance.

Volunteer organiser Saleha Latif said: “The majority had come before but we had a couple who have never been before and over 40 people turned up.

“I think we've grown quite a lot and that’s nice to see the poetic journey people go on.

“We get a lot more young people coming who have started writing and want a platform to perform and share that.

“And we have taken part in so many more events than we used to so we’re reaching a much wider audience.”

