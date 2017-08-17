Salt Hill Care Centre rated 'requires improvement' by CQC

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) observed residents at a care home in Slough being served cold porridge and one resident with dementia rolling around on the floor of a communal area.

The Salt Hill Care Centre in Bath Road saw its rating drop from ‘good’ in all categories except leadership in February 2016, to ‘requires improvement’ across the board in May this year.

The report published in July noted that an action plan to address the leadership concerns raised in last year’s report had still not been submitted.

The centre cares for elderly people suffering from dementia, learning difficulties, physical disabilities and mental health conditions.

It said that some staff were not fully trained, and reported 25 ‘significant concerns’ over fire safety, which were passed on to the fire inspection safety authority.

Salt Hill Care Centre manager, Mulkraj Ram, had recently opened a second facility, Windsor Care Centre in Burlington Avenue, and manages both.

The report added that: “It was not feasible that the registered manager could complete all of the necessary tasks in running two services on their own.”

Mulkraj said: “All the requirements that were highlighted in the report we've put right and we’re monitoring them and staff that didn't have the right training are now up-to-date.

“Plus we’ve also employed two new deputy managers to make sure all the changes go through.

“An action plan has been sent to the council and the CQC and they are both happy with it.”

A spokeswoman for Slough Borough Council said: “Since the inspection we have worked alongside the service provider to agree a service improvement plan, much of which has already been completed.

“The council and Slough Clinical Commissioning Group have worked closely with the provider to agree improvements to discharge processes to the service and to improve the standard of service offered to residents.

“A new deputy manager has been appointed to Windsor Care Centre and this has improved managerial oversight.

“The council continues to monitor both services closely and we remain in regular contact with the CQC regarding any concerns or improvements made at the two homes.”