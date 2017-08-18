Hospital trust apologises after report says death of dad, 71, may have been prevented

The trust which runs Wexham Park Hospital has apologised ‘unreservedly’ for the way it handled a complaint following the death of a 71-year-old-man after an investigation found it is likely he would have survived with the right care and treatment.

The investigation by the Parliamentary & Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) into the treatment of Nathalal Velgi, from Slough, found Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust’s handling of the complaint amounted to maladministration.

Mr Velgi’s son, Paresh Nhathalal, complained to the PHSO after his father died following his admission to hospital on July 3, 2014, with upper gastro-intestinal bleeding.

Between his admission and his death on July 5, 2014, the report found a number of failings which increased his risk of dying from about seven to 37 per cent.

The PHSO investigation found the trust’s initial investigation did not identify findings outlined in the report and ‘most importantly, the trust has not acknowledged that it would have prevented Mr Velgi’s death had it provided the right care and treatment’.

Software engineer Mr Nhathalal, from Slough, met with trust CEO Andrew Morris, deputy medical director Dr Emmanuel Umerah and Karen Roberts, a senior manager from the complaints department, on Friday, August 11.

He said Mr Morris expressed his embarrassment and apologised that a previous plan of action sent to Mr Nhathalal to improve services was not up to the required standards.

“When one of your loved ones goes [with] this sort of thing at the hands of medical professionals you lose trust,” said Mr Nhathalal.

The 48-year-old added: “If they were a company they would be going bankrupt, but they’re not, they’re costing people’s lives. Apologies don’t matter if nothing changes.”

Rob Behrens, from the PHSO, said: “Time and time again we find NHS investigations into avoidable deaths inadequate, causing further suffering to families who have lost their loved ones.”

A spokesman for the trust said: “We accept the findings of the ombudsman’s report and apologise unreservedly to Mr Velgi’s family.

“Since Frimley Health took over Wexham Park in October 2014 we have restructured the governance and resource of our complaints department at the hospital.

“We are confident that if something similar happened today the complaint would be handled in a much better way.”