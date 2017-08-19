Slough Refugee Support hosts summer party to mark 20 years

Clients past and present shared their experiences at a summer party to celebrate 20 years of Slough Refugee Support on Wednesday.

The charity provides help and advice to asylum seekers and refugees, and organised the summer party to bring past and present clients together with staff, family and friends to celebrate their success.

The Mayor of Slough, Cllr Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham), helped cut a cake to mark the milestone and thanked the charity for their continued work in the community.

Taz Mohammed has been the CEO for the past three years. He said: “It went really well. There were quite a few clients who came to celebrate, about 60 people in total.

“Some clients who had moved on and had some success came back which gives our current clients confidence and encouragement.

“I would like to thank our staff and volunteers, and the clients also.”