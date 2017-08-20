Partnership aims to tackle domestic violence in Slough

A partnership in Slough aims to turn professionals into ‘champions’ in the fight to tackle violence against women and girls.

The Safer Slough Partnership (SSP) is asking professionals to stand up against the destructive effects of domestic abuse by forming a local network to educate, support and empower people across Slough’s communities.

Letters were sent out on Tuesday to recruit motivated ‘champions’ – members of organisations who are looking to expand their knowledge on the subject.

Roger Parkin, the chair of the SSP, said: “The Safer Slough Partnership is committed to reducing violence against women and girls in the borough.

“We’re asking as many people as we can to stand with us and say ‘enough is enough’.

“Domestic abuse is never acceptable and we don’t ever want victims to feel they are alone.”

Councillor Arvind Dhaliwal (Lab, Elliman), cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection, added: “It is encouraging to see a rise in the number of domestic abuse crimes recorded by the police in recent years, but as more victims and survivors come forward it is even more important they receive the support they need.

“To do this we need to make tackling violence against women and girls everybody’s business.”

Volunteers will be invited to attend a free two-day training course where they will learn about the dynamics of domestic abuse and the available services and support.

Following that, champions will be kept up to date through the network and engage in continuing professional development.

They will be supported by a secure shared database which will provide access to discussion forums and educational guides.

Champions do not need to have previous experience of working in domestic abuse services, but should work or volunteer for a Slough organisation.

Training courses are scheduled to run on September 26-27 and November 23-24, and February 15-16, 2018, at The Curve, in William Street.

Sessions are limited to 20 people. Visit www.reducingtherisk.co.uk for further information on the benefits of becoming a champion.

Email communitysafety@slough.gov.uk to apply.