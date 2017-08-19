Bright ideas wanted to reuse graffiti artists' work

Community groups are being asked to come up with ways to reuse graffiti-covered hoardings.

The hoardings cover The Porter Building opposite Slough station, which developers Landid and Brockton Capital hope will be one of the UK’s healthiest office buildings.

They were designed by street artist collective Global Street Art and were inspired by the ethos of the building’s developers.

Applicants can include ideas for some or all of the 2.4m x 1.2m wood panels, and the most exciting and creative ideas will win the hoarding they need for their project.

Email welldifferent@ing-media.com or tweet @PorterBuilding with suggestions. The closing date is Friday, September 15.