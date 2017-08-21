Pakistan Independence Day celebrated in Slough

Boxing, music and awards all marked the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence in Slough.

A weekend of celebrations was held at the Pakistan Welfare Association (PWA) in Darvill’s Lane.

PWA president Mohammed Shabbir said: “Both days were very, very successful. Everyone enjoyed it, from the kids to the old people.

“Some people said we should do it every three months.”

Traditional Qawwali music was provided on Saturday by The Khan Brothers.

There was also a boxing demonstration from Slough’s Amar Kayani and a clown handing out balloon animals to children.

The association handed out awards to volunteers who have given up their time over the years.

Across the weekend more than 500 people came through the doors.

Mr Shabbir added: “I am so happy and so glad that so many people turned up, the car park was chock-a-block.

“Inside there was no room to stand, people were out in the hallway.

“It was excellent, all the team worked hard to make this successful.”

Pakistani Independence Day was on Monday, August 14.