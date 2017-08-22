Runners of all ages take on 5km trail in Black Park

A total of 668 runners enjoyed a 5km trail around Black Park as part of a satellite support event for the World Athletics Championships.

Four-year-old Rory McShane was the youngest runner and 90-year-old Tom Rowley was the oldest.

The run was organised by Parkrun UK in partnership with fitness promotion team Active Slough, whose active communities leader Ciaran Crean finished second, after British Airways Athletics Club’s Paul Knechtl.

Volunteer Joe Nolan said: “Everyone is welcome to come along to parkruns which happen at venues all over the country every Saturday morning at 9am.

“It is totally free to run, jog, walk, push a buggy, take your dog along, and also volunteer to help.”

Visit www.parkrun.org.uk/register to register.