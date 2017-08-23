Council clarifies it will not build on Mercian Recreation Ground after petition 'confusion'

Slough Borough Council has dismissed claims that Mercian Recreation Ground is to be built on following an online petition signed by more than 2,000 people.

Last week a Change.org petition demanding the council ‘leave old Cippenham alone’ and not build on Mercian Recreation Ground was started by an unknown person.

The petition states how much the community values the Mercian Way site and that there are not many other green spaces in the nearby area.

It attracted 2,100 signatures in its first week.

However, a spokeswoman for Slough Borough Council denied that the park was going to be built over.

She said the petition was based on a public notice published by the council declaring the disposal of a small piece of land on Mercian Way behind The Village Medical Centre.

This is part of a strategy to free-up small pieces of land to meet the town’s housing demand.

The spokeswoman said the land, which will go to developers Slough Urban Renewal, is not part of Mercian Recreation Ground.

She added: “We are aware that there’s a petition telling us not to build on the park, which is fine because we’re not.

“Our aim is to build on a small bit of land behind the doctor’s surgery.

“We can understand why there’s confusion.”

The council is legally required to put out a public notice if it disposes of a piece of land.