Grover Superstore has licence revoked after showing 'blatant disregard for the law'

A shop caught selling illegal tobacco and selling alcohol to minors has had its license revoked by the Licensing Sub-Committee.

Slough Borough Council was asked to review the license of Grover Superstore in Canterbury Avenue on Tuesday, August 15, after three incidents between September 2014 and May this year in which Trading Standards officers found illegal tobacco products

The shop also fell for a police operation in November 2015 in which a 15-year-old boy bought a bottle of Lambrini without being asked for ID.

Councillor Arvind Dhaliwal (Lab, Elliman), cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection, said: “The council takes the sale of alcohol to minors and trade in illegal tobacco products very seriously.

“Retailers have a duty to make sure they trade legally and responsibly in our borough.

“The manager and licence holder for the Grover Superstore has shown a blatant disregard for the law – not once, but over a protracted period of time.

“This left us with no other option but to revoke his licence to sell alcohol.

“It is not fair on other businesses when unscrupulous shops flout the rules. We will continue to target the minority of businesses who choose to trade illegally while supporting the majority of legitimate businesses in Slough who do things the right way.”