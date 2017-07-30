Rose and Crown wins most colourful pub award

The Rose and Crown pub in Hollybush Hill has won the Stoke Poges Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society’s annual most colourful pub award.

The competition celebrates pubs which get into gardening over the summer period.

A trophy was presented on Sunday, July 23, to landlady and landlord Sarah Birchill and David Thomas by horticultural society president Jon Homan.

Sarah said: “We really enjoyed doing all the planting. To win is brilliant.”