Horticultural show celebrates 124th year in Stoke Poges

Rain did nothing to deter visitors from attending a historic horticultural show on Saturday.

The Stoke Poges, Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society’s 124th show saw huge crowds gather throughout the afternoon.

Held at The Stoke Poges School in Rogers Lane, the chairman of the society, Ruth Rooley, was pleased that even after well over a century of existence, the event is still a huge pull.

A series of prizes were given out for the range of competition classes in categories such as fruit, flowers and vegetables.

Ruth said the day was about encouraging people to exhibit flowers, vegetables, art and photographs, with the chance of taking home first prize.

“I think it’s a very traditional, family-oriented event and it’s the only show, I think, around here that has the really big marquee and all the exhibits,” she added.

“And this show is actually older than the Royal Chelsea Flower Show. It goes back to 1884.”

Visit hortsoc.org for more on the group.