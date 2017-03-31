£300k spent on delayed A4 cycle path labelled a 'scandalous waste of public money'

Sally and Owen Bryant originally canvassed hundreds of residents before work on the route began
A freedom of Information request has revealed Bucks County Council (BCC) has so far spent just over £300,000 on the delayed A4 Bath Road cycle path – leading a resident to brand it a ‘scandalous waste of public money’.
Sally Bryant and her husband Owen originally opposed the route which is part of BCC’s proposed Bath Road Sustainable Travel Scheme, and described the plans as ‘hazardous’ as it meant they would have to reverse out of their drive and into the proposed path.
It will let cyclists travel along a single route from Taplow train station, past the Mill Lane development and Bishop Centre to Slough train station.
Mrs Bryant disagrees with putting the path on the north side of Bath Road because it is the more populated side of the road.
The couple say more people will be pulling out in their cars, which will be dangerous for cyclists.
Mrs Bryant, 67, said: “I am in total shock that over £300,000 so far has been thrown away on this completely misguided and flawed exercise.
“Surely council tax payers’ hard-earned money could be so much better spent on repairing the basic infrastructure of the area. In my view, BCC has been irresponsibly profligate and is guilty of a scandalous waste of public money.”
Mark Shaw, cabinet member for transport, said: “The A4 Bath Road shared footway and cycle path is being reviewed with the Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (BTVLEP) following the response to last autumn’s public consultation.
“Although no firm date has been agreed for design and construction, some work linked to the main scheme is being done.
“This includes real time passenger information installation at some bus stops, a new bus shelter, and junction work where Berry Hill meets the A4.”
The cost of the scheme will be met from a £1.5 million Local Growth Fund first round grant, through BTVLEP, and developer contributions of £190,000, providing the project is finished by March 2021.
The FOI was submitted by the Advertiser.
Comments
Share your opinions on
comment
Usurper
15:03, 31 March 2017
@Pursuer - I just wanted to pick up on a couple of points in your rather ill-informed comment/rant below. 1 - The primary goal of schemes - such as the one mentioned above - are to promote cycling as alternative method of transport for the residents of this borough. It is a healthy, cost-effective & carbon-neutral method of transport. I can't understand why the NIMBY's in the article above do not wish to reduce the noise and pollution caused by the hideous amounts of traffic that builds up along the A4 during peak times? 2 - Your point about the cause cycling fatalities in London has no relevance to this article, and is disrespectful to those that lost their lives in such tragedies. At the moment, the cycle infrastructure in the borough is not good enough (hence the need for cyclists to use the roads) so I applaud the council's attempts to provide the type of infrastructure that is designed to provide better safety for cyclists. It's not just commuters either, i'm sure parents would welcome such infrastructure for their children cycling to school. 3 - Sustrans is not 'centrally funded' it gets grants from the National Lottery, as well as donations from supporters. 4 - Whilst I have not had any experience of the RWBM council consultation process, I am certain that as a local government body they are required by law to ensure that the process is carried out in accordance to all current planning regulations. Yours Respectfully, 'A so-called Cycling Crusader'
Pursuer
13:01, 31 March 2017
Yet another nonsense scheme to satisfy the cycling crusaders. It will be just like the one in Maidenhead which is hardly ever used, I know I look at it and being retired have a better overview than some might. It cots £386K plus the same from Sustrans. Sustrans is funded from Central Funds i.e. the taxpayer so taxpayers actually pay the lot.. As for cyclists they will cycle wherever they want, ignoring all traffic rules as usual. The so-called 'serious' cyclist will insist on using the highway as it is their right- and then complain that vehicles do not respect them and allow sufficient clearance for their safety..As for the tragedies in London- if you analyse the incidents you will find that in many cases the cyclist was cycling along the nearside of a left turning truck, the driver can obviously not see them. The Council hold 'consultations' just like Central Government, big business, property developers etc and have no intention of taking the slightest interest in responses. All input from responders is totally ignored and matters go ahead as intended. However such entities, prominently display 'consultations' were undertaken with local residents/stake holders etc, so the consultation box gets ticked.
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Traffic had to be stopped in both directions on the M4 between Junction 8/9 at Maidenhead and Junction 7 in Slough this morning.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a gang stabbed and assaulted two men at a bus stop on Friday in what is believed to be a religiously aggravated attack.