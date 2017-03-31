£300k spent on delayed A4 cycle path labelled a 'scandalous waste of public money'

A freedom of Information request has revealed Bucks County Council (BCC) has so far spent just over £300,000 on the delayed A4 Bath Road cycle path – leading a resident to brand it a ‘scandalous waste of public money’.

Sally Bryant and her husband Owen originally opposed the route which is part of BCC’s proposed Bath Road Sustainable Travel Scheme, and described the plans as ‘hazardous’ as it meant they would have to reverse out of their drive and into the proposed path.

It will let cyclists travel along a single route from Taplow train station, past the Mill Lane development and Bishop Centre to Slough train station.

Mrs Bryant disagrees with putting the path on the north side of Bath Road because it is the more populated side of the road.

The couple say more people will be pulling out in their cars, which will be dangerous for cyclists.

Mrs Bryant, 67, said: “I am in total shock that over £300,000 so far has been thrown away on this completely misguided and flawed exercise.

“Surely council tax payers’ hard-earned money could be so much better spent on repairing the basic infrastructure of the area. In my view, BCC has been irresponsibly profligate and is guilty of a scandalous waste of public money.”

Mark Shaw, cabinet member for transport, said: “The A4 Bath Road shared footway and cycle path is being reviewed with the Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (BTVLEP) following the response to last autumn’s public consultation.

“Although no firm date has been agreed for design and construction, some work linked to the main scheme is being done.

“This includes real time passenger information installation at some bus stops, a new bus shelter, and junction work where Berry Hill meets the A4.”

The cost of the scheme will be met from a £1.5 million Local Growth Fund first round grant, through BTVLEP, and developer contributions of £190,000, providing the project is finished by March 2021.

The FOI was submitted by the Advertiser.