Three taken to hospital after two cars come off road in Wexham

Two children and an adult were treated for injuries after a car crash in Wexham Park Lane on Sunday.

South Central Ambulance Service were called to the crash off Uxbridge Road which involved a blue BMW and a black Ford Fiesta at about 9am.

Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were also called to the scene.

Photos of the crash show the crumpled Ford beside a lamp post and the BMW tilted on its side surrounded by trees.

Paramedics treated both children at the scene, one for head injuries and the other for chest injuries.

The adult was treated for back injuries at the site of the crash before all three were taken to Wexham Park Hospital.

Thames Valley Police were also in attendance.