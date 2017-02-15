Man taken to hospital after crash at Uxbridge Road 'accident hotspot'

Firefighters had to be called to a collision at an ‘accident hotspot’ this afternoon (Wednesday).

Crews from Langley and Slough were sent to Uxbridge Road, at the junction with Black Park Road, at about 2.30pm.

The driver of a black Ford Galaxy had to be taken to hospital after he tried to join the eastbound lane, hit another vehicle and had to be cut free.

It is not known what happened to the other car.