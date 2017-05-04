Wexham Bowls Club celebrates 50th anniversary with game against Chelsea Pensioners

Special guests were invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wexham Bowls Club.

The club welcomed a group of Chelsea Pensioners in their distinctive red suits as well as Slough mayor Cllr Arvind Dhaliwal (Lab, Elliman).

They played a few games against bowlers from the Norway Drive based club before sitting down for a dinner with members and their families on Wednesday, April 26.

The club’s secretary Clare Donaldson said: “It was very special for the Chelsea Pensioners to come along.

“They said it was really good and have invited us back to have a game with them.”

Wexham Bowls Club started in 1967 when a group of people who met casually for games decided to start a committee.

Members took out personal loans and organised fundraising events to raise enough money to buy a building.

In 1970 they bought a haberdashery shop in Peascod Street, Windsor, constructed entirely of timber, which they dismantled, moved and rebuilt in Wexham.

The club took over the maintenance of the green from Wexham Parish Council in 1993 and in 1997 opened a new pub house after securing a grant from the National Lottery.

The mixed club continues to strive and is open to all ages competing in county and national competitions, as well as playing a range of friendly games in the area.