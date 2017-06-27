Mother finds 45-year-old son hanged, inquest hears

An inquest heard how a mother from Wexham walked into the back garden to find her 45-year-old son hanged from the home’s lean-to.

Sitting at Reading Town Hall earlier today (Tuesday), the inquest was told Andrew Duncanson from Wexham Road was found at about 10.15pm when his mother Christina went to lock the back garden fence.

South Central Ambulance Service arrived on scene a few minutes later but Mr Duncanson died at about 10.25pm at Wexham Park Hospital.

Reading a police report, coroner Ravi Sidhu said there was no indication that Mr Duncanson was depressed and he had not been in contact with mental health services.

Police officers discovered a note addressed to Andrew's children.

Coroner Sidhu concluded that Mr Duncanson died from hanging himself and that he intentionally committed suicide.

He added: "It's clear from the note provided that he was not happy.

"It may have been that an argument earlier that evening with his mother had triggered the decision."