Council leader has tour around new Wexham housing development

Slough Borough councillors had a peak around a new family housing development in Wexham Road on Thursday.

Wexham Green is the second housing development to be created through Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between Slough Borough Council (SBC) and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

The build on the old site of Wexham plant nursery will feature 104 two, three and four bedroom homes, including 34 affordable properties.

Touring around the family show homes on Thursday was SBC leader, Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman), and cabinet member for housing, Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke).

They were joined by SUR general manager Andy Howell and SBC's assistant director for assets, infrastructure and regeneration, Joe Carter.

Cllr Nazir told the Express: "The location is tremendous when you look at the parks and countryside around the corner.

"Traffic wont be an issue because there will be so many links and back roads.

"We're really pleased with the quality."

Click here for details.