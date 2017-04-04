What's on: Ideas to make the most of the Easter holidays

Plenty of activities are on offer over the Easter Holidays for youngsters including Norden Farm’s Jump In! festival, Easter crafts in Royal Borough libraries and holiday clubs. Here are a few suggestions:

MAIDENHEAD:

-Bollywood dancing, circus skills, theatre and art workshops are just some of the activities on offer at Norden Farm as part of its Jump In! festival. Highlights include ‘give it a go’ sessions where families are encouraged to try new skills including circus, chocolate making and stop motion animation, and performances from the youth theatre groups on Friday, April 14. A three-day art workshop called Art Daze, will encourage children to take inspiration from words, numbers and letters to create collaborative pieces in 2D and 3D from Tuesday, April 11 till Thursday, April 13.

-Youngsters can make bunny masks, arts and crafts at the Nicholsons Centre on Saturday, April 8. The free even will take place from 11-3pm.

-Easter craft activities will be taking place in Royal Borough libraries over the holidays with Easter biscuit decorating in Maidenhead library on Tuesday, April 11.

-There will be an Easter family fun day in Grenfell Park on Saturday, April 15 run by the Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club. There will be facepainting, fairground rides, bouncy castles and football skills.

TAPLOW:

-Youngsters can search for chocolate eggs at Cliveden for the annual Cadbury Egg Hunt until Monday, April 17.

WINDSOR:

-Easter crafts will take place on Wednesday, April 5, followed by Easter storytime on Friday, Apirl 7 at Windsor Library.

-Visitors can go back in time with activities at the Royal Borough Museum this Easter holiday. The museum, at the Guildhall in High Street, is hosting Rockin’ Around a House on Tuesday and Thursday, April 13. Children will learn about and make their own stone age round houses and eat delicious rock cakes. There will also be the chance to make an Easter bonnet on Thursday and on Tuesday, April 11.

SLOUGH:

-The Wise Owls Holiday Club will be running at the Jump In trampoline arena in Dundee Road. In the week leading up to Easter, starting Monday, April 10 youngsters at the club will make Easter cards, chocolate eggs and Easter baskets and take part in an Easter egg hunt, egg and spoon race and a game of Toss the Egg. Across both weeks youngsters will have at least two hours on the site's trampolines every day, outdoor play sessions and a chance to take part in some arts and crafts. Both weeks are for youngsters aged five to 14. Contact info@wiseowlsclub.co.uk or 0844 561 1606 for details or to make a booking.

LONDON:

-On Good Friday, the Wintershall Players will return to Trafalgar Square to perform a full scale re-enactment of The Passion of Jesus.

The free show has a cast of more than 100, all in full costume with horses, doves and donkeys.