Career opportunites showcased for students

Employers handed out top tips to the next generation of workers during an exhibition at Windsor Racecourse.

Slough-based employment skills charity Learning to Work organised the Destinations Expo with its partners across Berkshire to help give young people a flavour of what awaits them in the working world.

Students from Herschel Grammar School, Upton Court Grammar School and Langley Academy were among more than 1,200 people who flooded through the doors.

Businesses and organisations including Thames Water, Aldi and the British Army spoke to students about their latest apprenticeships and job opportunities.

A host of interactive challenges were also on offer.

Linda Moody, project executive for Learning to Work, said: “Apprenticeships are very important so one of the main criteria for companies attending this event was that they had apprenticeships available for students to sign up to.

“I think the students got a lot out of the event.”