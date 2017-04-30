World record broken as runners from across the area complete London Marathon

Here is how runners from the area fared in Sunday’s London Marathon:

COLNBROOK AND ASCOT: Seasoned marathon runner Winston Matthews from Colnbrook helped his two daughters Ruth and Molly train for their very first marathon on Sunday.

Team Matthews started and finished together, completing this year’s London Marathon in five hours and 28 minutes.

Ruth had an injured achilles and considered dropping out a few weeks before but soldiered on with the help of moral support from family and the crowd.

Winston said: “They did amazingly well and I’m just super proud of them.

“London is the best supported marathon by far. By mile 21 near the end, you’re just carried on by the crowd, it’s just amazing.”

The family has raised more than £4,000 for St John’s Ambulance and is still collecting donations.

Full-time nanny Molly, told the Express: “I thought it was amazing, it was really good fun. It really was one of the best days of my life.”

She says throughout the day, team Matthews were cheered along by members of St John’s Ambulance.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TeamMatthews3 to donate.

FARNHAM COMMON: Mother-of-five Nikki Dhillon pushed herself to the limit and completed the London Marathon despite a serious injury.

Nikki, who helps manage her husband’s shop in Slough Train Station, fractured her foot while training in December last year which came back to bite during her big run on Sunday.

The Christmas Lane resident says trying not to exert too much pressure on her foot damaged her other leg.

“I thought if I keep on running I can do it. By mile 20 my leg just went.”

For the last five miles Nikki alternated between walking and running but still managed to make it past the finish line in five hours and 43 minutes. “I’m still really happy about it,” she added.

She has so far raised £10,700 for the Epilepsy Society and is still collecting. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Nikki-Dhillon1 to donate.

SLOUGH: A Star Wars fan who plans to run 40 miles through Iver’s Pinewood Studios and Slough’s Black Park next week set a new Guinness World Record on Sunday.

Jez Allinson set the very first record for ‘fastest marathon dressed as a Star Wars character’, completing the course in 4.59.12 in his sweaty and overheated stormtrooper costume. The minimum time he was set was 4.59.59 – completing it with just 47 seconds to spare.

The 41-year-old from Benson in Oxfordshire has been running a series of half-marathons in preparation for his 40 -mile challenge on May 4 and hopes to raise a total of £10,000 for the Make a Wish Foundation.

The Royal Air Force officer told the Express: “This was the most emotional and challenging run of my life.”

With just under a week to recover for his 40-mile slog, Jez feels confident.

“Even though it’s a further distance I’m not time-bound, I’ve got 24 hours as far as I’m concerned to run it. I’ll get it done, nothing’s going to stop me doing it,” he said.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rogueone to donate.