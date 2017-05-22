Mon, 22
Police identify man following sexual assault CCTV appeal

James Hockaday

Police have tracked down a man they wanted to speak to in connection with a sexual assault which took place earlier this month.

The assault happened at 10am on a train between Windsor and Slough on Thursday, May 11.

Police issued CCTV images of a man they wished to speak to as part of their appeal and a man has now been identified.

They have thanked members of the public and the media for their help.

