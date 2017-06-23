Careers charity chief and banking star awarded OBEs

A Windsor woman who has spent her career helping vulnerable people move forward with their lives has been made an OBE.

Katharine Horler, chief executive of Adviza and chairwoman of Careers England, was named on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in recognition of her services to education.

The 54-year-old began her career in the 1980s as a special needs careers adviser and has worked to support vulnerable young people and adults ever since.

She joined Adviza in 2003 and has helped set up projects including the social enterprise Against the Grain which provides young people with skills in painting furniture, carpentry and upholstery.

The charity also runs the National Careers Service Inspiration in Custody project which provides prisoners at Thames Valley’s HMP Bullingdon and HMP Springhill with CV training and employability workshops.

Katharine said: “It was a lovely surprise and in a way it’s a bit like an Oscars acceptance speech because it’s all about the team behind you.

“I wouldn’t have achieved what I have without all the amazing people that I work with and the people that I have helped along the way. You can learn a lot from some of the people you meet in this line of work.”

A diversity champion who has risen through the ranks of the banking sector and helped improve access to finance for ethnic communities has also been made an OBE.

Dr Kamel Hothi migrated to Slough at the age of six and took her first steps in the industry after leaving Westgate Secondary School when she found a job as a cashier at TSB in Slough High Street.

She is now head of responsible business special projects for Lloyds Banking Group and has been named on the honours list for her service to diversity in banking.

Her work has included product development, cultural training, strategy and marketing which has resulted in sponsorship deals with more than 30 national Asian events.

Sponsorship of these events has helped improve access to finance for ethnic communities and recognised their contribution to UK society and the economy.

Kamel also helped set up the bank’s Ethnic Minority Network and the mentoring programme which aims to help the business understand the benefits of diversity in the workplace.