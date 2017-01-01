Delays between London Paddington and Reading due to signal failures

Trains between London Paddington and Reading are delayed by up to half-an-hour due to signalling problems.
According to Great Western Railway, the problem is expected to be resolved by about 8pm.
Passengers are able to make use of London Underground and South West Trains services in the meantime.
Visit www.gwr.com for updates.
