SECTION INDEX

Delays between London Paddington and Reading due to signal failures

Reporter:

James Harrison

comments 0
Planned rail speed restrictions will not go ahead

Trains between London Paddington and Reading are delayed by up to half-an-hour due to signalling problems.

According to Great Western Railway, the problem is expected to be resolved by about 8pm.

Passengers are able to make use of London Underground and South West Trains services in the meantime.

Visit www.gwr.com for updates.

Comments

Most Shared

Most Commented

Photo Galleries

Top Ten Articles

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

The crash, which took place at about 7am today (Thursday), involved three vehicles. One man sadly died as a result of the collision and his next of kin have been informed.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved