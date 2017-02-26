Arson suspected as cause of Langley barge fire

Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to the Grand Union Canal, near Langley train station at 7.30am.
An empty recreational barge was in flames and looked like it had been set alight on purpose.
The boat was ruined and the case has been passed on to the police for further investigation
