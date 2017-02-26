Sun, 26
Mon, 27
Tue, 28
SECTION INDEX

Arson suspected as cause of Langley barge fire

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Tara O'Connor

0
Fire crews called to park bench blaze in Colnbrook

Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to the Grand Union Canal, near Langley train station at 7.30am.
An empty recreational barge was in flames and looked like it had been set alight on purpose.
The boat was ruined and the case has been passed on to the police for further investigation

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved